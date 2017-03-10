(Adds table, details, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss March 10 Speculators boosted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, lifting net longs to their highest level since early February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.26 billion in the week ended March 7, up from $13.01 billion the previous week. It was the highest level in four weeks. The increase in net long dollar positioning was expected after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last Friday gave her strongest signal yet that the U.S. central bank could lift interest rates when it meets on March 14-15. Yellen's signal plus Friday's upbeat U.S. non-farm payrolls report for February, which showed new jobs of 235,000, have reinforced expectations of an interest rate hike next week. "We had thought that only a collapse in wages, which was not showing up in data leading to today's report, would keep the Fed at bay next week," said Marvin Loh, senior global markets strategist at BNY Mellon in Boston. "Therefore the report provides an all-clear to a Fed that seems to badly want to start the normalization process." Fed fund futures late on Friday showed a 93 percent chance of a rate hike next week, according to the CME's FedWatch. The dollar fell on Friday even after the robust U.S. jobs number, but analysts said the good news had already been priced in for now. Net shorts on the euro also rose, to 59,501 contracts, the largest since early January, data showed. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $6 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 39,203 29,012 Short 93,903 79,029 Net -54,700 -50,017 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $7.858 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 137,662 143,584 Short 197,163 194,748 Net -59,501 -51,164 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $6.209 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 61,847 43,329 Short 143,284 114,000 Net -81,437 -70,671 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $1.236 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 12,718 3,569 Short 22,734 15,383 Net -10,016 -11,814 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-2.178 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 65,616 63,125 Short 36,396 33,035 Net 29,220 30,090 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-3.866 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 85,221 95,696 Short 34,243 43,781 Net 50,978 51,915 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.097 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 38,707 39,057 Short 81,465 84,840 Net -42,758 -45,783 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $0.307 billion 07 Mar 2017 Prior week week Long 27,207 37,198 Short 31,632 34,261 Net -4,425 2,937 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)