March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.59 billion in the week ended March 14, up from $15.26 billion the previous week.

Net shorts on the Japanese yen also rose to 71,297 contracts, the highest since mid-January, data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)