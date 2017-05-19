NEW YORK May 19 Net long positioning on the euro rose to its highest in more than three years, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

Euro net long contracts were at 37,604, the largest since March 2014.

Net long positions on the U.S. dollar, meanwhile, increased for the first time in four weeks, data showed.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $13.5 billion in the week ended May 16, from $11.0 billion the previous week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Diane Craft)