CHICAGO, March 31 A former pastor at a Florida
church and a partner tried to use the 2012 bankruptcy of
brokerage Peregrine Financial Group to hide their theft of $2
million from investors in a commodity trading scam, according to
a lawsuit filed by U.S. regulators.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday
that it had sued Wesley Allen Brown of Florida, Edward Rubin of
North Carolina and their trading firm in U.S. court in Florida
for taking money from clients for the purpose of trading
commodities and then using the funds for their personal benefit.
Neither Brown nor Rubin, who were principals of Maverick
International, could immediately be reached for comment. Court
records did not list a lawyer for either.
Brown, an former associate pastor in Flagler Beach, Florida,
told investors, including members of his congregation, that he
and Rubin profitably traded commodity futures and precious
metals on behalf of clients, the CFTC said.
However, neither man actually traded on behalf of investors
and instead misappropriated all their clients' money for meals,
travel and other personal expenses, according to the lawsuit.
To conceal the theft, Brown and Rubin mailed investors a
fake "Semi-Annual Report" that purported to show each
participant his respective portfolio holdings, the lawsuit says.
The men then claimed they "sustained a complete loss of
their funds" because of Peregrine Financial's bankruptcy,
according to court documents. They had actually misused all
their clients' money before the bankruptcy, the lawsuit says.
Peregrine Financial, known as PFGBest, collapsed in 2012
after founder Russell Wasendorf Sr. attempted suicide and
confessed to a long-running fraud. He was later sentenced to 50
years in prison for looting hundreds of millions of dollars from
his clients, who are still missing money.
Wasendorf used fake financial statements to hide his crime
and said he had spent his clients' money on personal expenses.
The CFTC is seeking restitution for people who invested with
Brown and Rubin, disgorgement of any ill-gotten gains, a civil
monetary penalty and permanent trading bans for both.
Last year Brown was arrested for securities fraud, grand
theft and other state charges, according to the Florida Office
of Financial Regulation, which spelled Brown's middle name as
"Alan" and said he as a former assistant pastor.
The case is United States Commodity Futures Trading
Commission v. Brown et al, U.S. District Court, Middle District
of Florida, No. 15-cv-00354.
