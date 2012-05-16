BRIEF-Greenspace Brands qtrly net revenue $9.0 mln vs $2.9 mln
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO/WASHINGTON May 16 CME Group and the Kansas City Board of Trade have withdrawn their plans to expand grain trading to 22 hours a day from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, agency officials said on Wednesday.
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, "officially requested a withdrawal," along with the KCBT, an CFTC spokesman told Reuters.
CME is set to file a new plan to expand grain trading to 21 hours a day, instead of 22 hours a day, trade sources have said.
The KCBT and MGEX, formerly the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, are expected to follow suit. (Reporting By Tom Polansek and Alexandra Alper)
* Capital Research Global Investors reports a 6 percent passive stake in Agrium Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kkDjtD] Further company coverage:
* Noble Energy Inc - Organic capital expenditures for 2017 are estimated to be between $2.3 and $2.6 billion