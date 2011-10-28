* Funds raise net long in corn after seven declines

* Open interest down sharply in soybeans

* Specs trim net short in wheat stake

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Oct 28 Large speculators raised their net long stake in corn futures and options by 28 percent, breaking a streak of seven weeks of cuts to the position, as prices rose due to slow farmer sales of grain during harvest, according to regulatory data released on Friday.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net long in soybeans and reduced their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade wheat in the week ended Oct. 25.

Open interest fell for CBOT corn, soybeans and wheat as investors took money out of the volatile agricultural commodities market. Open interest in soybeans took the biggest hit, falling 21 percent.

During the five trading days ended Oct. 25, prices for corn futures rose 1 percent while wheat was up 1.8 percent and soybeans were down 2 percent.

The money managers cut 21,259 shorts and added 5,629 long contracts to their holdings, leaving them net long 122,844 contracts as of the close of trading on Oct. 25.

The increase in the net long in corn was the biggest in two months.

For soybeans, the speculators sold 6,206 long contracts and covered 4,836 shorts, leaving them with a net long stake of 31,426 contracts.

The report also showed that noncommercial traders added 3,040 long contracts and covered 3,990 shorts to their wheat stake, leaving them net short 68,455 contracts.

Index funds, which typically hold positions for longer periods of time than noncommercial traders, cut their net long corn by 2,448 contracts to 337,296.

In CBOT soybeans, the index funds held a net long stake of 156,137 contracts after selling 19,371 long contracts and covering 25,990 shorts. Index traders reduced their net long in wheat by 889 contracts, leaving them net long 189,185 contracts. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Andrea Evans)