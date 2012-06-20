* CFTC advisory committee presents draft definition

* High-frequency trading definition paves way for reforms

* Agency working on concept release for market safety (adds rule text, Wall St reaction)

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. futures regulator should broadly define high-frequency trading when crafting rules to better police this area of the markets, an advisory group said on Wednesday.

A committee tasked by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with studying the topic presented a "working definition" that would serve as the foundation of efforts to bring transparency to the hotly debated algorithm-based trading space.

High-frequency trading accounts for roughly half of both U.S. equity volume and the futures market. Proponents say it adds critical liquidity. Washington is trying to get a better handle on whether high-speed trading has a destabilizing impact on markets and puts ordinary investors at a disadvantage.

The CFTC has said it will put out a draft concept release later this summer on potential risk controls and system safeguards for high-frequency trading to help ensure the safety and soundness of the markets.

Regulators became even more concerned after the "flash crash" on May 6, 2010, which temporarily wiped out about $1 trillion in paper value in the stock market in a matter of minutes. Regulators have said the algorithms behind rapid-fire trading were a factor, but that they did not cause it.

"Regulators cannot assume that algorithms in the market are always well designed, tested or supervised," CFTC chief Gary Gensler, who welcomed the recommendations, said in a speech.

"To give hedgers and investors the confidence in the markets they really need and deserve, our regulations have to adapt to changing market structures, changing technologies, and we are increasingly moving from man to machine."

A working group for the advisory committee recommended a broad definition that would describe high-frequency trading as a form of automated trading that employs four key techniques:

"Algorithms for decision making, order initiation, generation, routing, or execution, for each individual transaction without human direction;"

"Low-latency technology that is designed to minimize response times, including proximity and co-location services;

"High speed connections to markets for order entry;

"High message rates."

"We wanted to keep it easy to interpret but difficult to game," said Greg Wood, a director at Deutsche Bank Securities and a member of the advisory committee's working group.

Some of Wood's own team members took issue with the breadth of the definition.

"You are casting this wide net and really what are you trying to catch here? You're going to catch everything," said Joe Saluzzi, co-founder of Themis Trading LLC and a frequent critic of high-frequency trading, who argued that the definition will envelop the institutional investors he represents, who don't engage in high-speed trading.

Wall Street traders gave the proposal a tepid thumbs up.

"If they need to define it, then looking at connectivity and the speed of orders and messages compared to others is probably the fairest route," said one New York-based algorithmic trader. "Personally, I'm convinced the pornography definition of HFT is best: I know it when I see it." (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Additional reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Andrew Hay)