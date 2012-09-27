By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, Sept 27
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Thursday charged iFinix Futures Inc and a
senior executive officer with making false statements to an
industry regulator to hide its financial problems.
According to the CFTC, the New-York based introducing broker
and its senior executive officer, Benhope Marlon Munroe,
concealed material facts from the National Futures Association,
a self-regulatory organization.
In July, 2011, Munroe "willfully made false statements and
provided falsified bank documents to the NFA to conceal iFinix's
failure to maintain adequate capital" during an NFA audit, the
CFTC said.
The CFTC said that the defendants falsely represented that
iFinix had $60,000 in available cash and provided bank account
documents that had been altered to conceal the fact that the
firm lacked the cash.
Attempts to locate iFinix and Munroe for comment were not
immediately successful.
Ifinix also operates as Pro-Active Futures, Inc.
In August, the NFA suspended iFinix from NFA membership over
similar claims.
The iFinix complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court
for the Eastern District of New York.
The CFTC is seeking civil monetary penalties and ill-gotten
gains.