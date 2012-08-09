* Customers to get $250,000 protection under plan

* Critics say ultimate payback may be insufficient

* Congressional approval in election year doubtful

By Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 Futures customers would get up to $250,000 in protection for their money under an insurance fund proposal set to be unveiled on Thursday by a U.S. futures regulator.

The plan, proposed by Commissioner Bart Chilton of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), is aimed at beefing up customer safeguards after futures brokerages MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group recently imploded, leaving customers with a $1.8 billion shortfall.

The plan has generated new buzz since Peregrine's collapse on July 10. But any measure creating such a fund would require Congressional approval and likely face an uphill battle in a divided Congress amid lingering industry skepticism.

The proposal kicks off a day-long roundtable at the CFTC aimed at letting industry participants voice their own recommendations on how to better protect futures customers.

CFTC officials have said they are already drafting rules that would give regulators and customers direct access to brokers' bank accounts without requiring permission from banks.

The measure has garnered widespread support after Peregrine CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. confessed he concealed a two decade-long fraud by doctoring bank statements to make regulators think his firm had nearly twice the assets it did.

He was arrested last month and the Department of Justice and the CFTC are investigating the fraud.

Regulators are also reexamining the "self regulatory model," which allows self-regulatory organizations like the National Futures Association (NFA) to help government agencies oversee the industry. The NFA, Peregrine's first-line regulator, has come under harsh criticism for failing to catch Wassendorf's fraud sooner.

INSUFFICIENT PAYBACK?

A futures fund could be modeled on the Securities Investor Protection Corp (SIPC), which guarantees customer securities investments up to $500,000 in the event a brokerage firm collapses.

Under Chilton's proposal, a futures fund would raise up to $2.5 billion, through an initial assessment on futures brokerages of no more than 0.5 percent of a firm's annual gross revenue. A board would then set annual assessments, with a possible discount for firms serving end-user customers.

But even small assessments have raised eyebrows among some industry representatives.

Speaking at a U.S. Senate committee hearing on MF Global and Peregrine's collapse earlier this month, CME Group Inc president Terrence Duffy said raising money for such a fund might be too costly to be appealing.

And even if futures brokerages were willing to pitch in, customers might still be dissatisfied by the ultimate payback, he said.

"Ask the folks that were investing with Mr. Madoff when he took $50 billion and SIPC gave them $2.5 billion in return," he said, referring to infamous Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff.

Another hurdle is the need for Congressional authorization. While a fund has support from some lawmakers, a bill would face an uncertain future in a divided Congress months before a presidential election which could prove a game-changer for regulation. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Matt Driskill)