By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON, July 25
WASHINGTON, July 25 Interactive Brokers LLC
agreed to pay a $700,000 penalty to settle charges by the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it violated reporting
rules and failed to "diligently" supervise its handling of
accounts, the agency said on Wednesday.
The CFTC found that Interactive repeatedly failed to
aggregate positions for related accounts that it reported to the
CFTC from 2008 through 2012. The broker also failed to take
reasonable steps to correct its automated system after it
learned that the system was failing to identify and aggregate
related accounts, the order finds, the CFTC said.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Gary Hill)