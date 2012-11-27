* U.S. customers told to shutter accounts by end of 2012
* Commodities regulator said website did not comply with law
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 Prediction market Intrade,
which allows spectators to bet on subjects ranging from
entertainment to elections, said on Monday it will no longer
accept U.S. customers because of what it called legal and
regulatory pressures.
Intrade, based in Dublin, Ireland, announced the decision on
its website hours after the U.S. commodities regulator sued the
exchange's owner, alleging it allowed unauthorized trading by
U.S. customers.
U.S. customers must close their accounts and withdraw all
funds by the end of the year, according to the statement.
"We understand this announcement may come as a surprise and
a disappointment, and we apologize for the short notice and
haste required to deal with this," Intrade said.
The decision - and the civil suit preceding it - underscores
the murky legal horizon in the United States for most online
betting. Federal law bans online sports betting, while a 2011
U.S. Justice Department opinion that brightened prospects for
online poker has had little effect.
Intrade, like other online prediction markets, allows users
to buy or sell shares that represent the likelihood of an event
occurring.
Interest spiked during this year's U.S. presidential
campaign, when Intrade odds were closely watched by financial
markets and media. On the morning of Election Day, Nov. 6,
Intrade showed President Barack Obama with a 68.2 percent chance
of winning re-election.
Around 6,000 traders, three-quarters of whom were American,
with the rest in Europe and Canada, bought a total of 4.1
million shares on Obama. Each of those shares ultimately paid
out $10, while the 3.4 million shares traded on the loser,
Republican challenger Mitt Romney, did not pay out.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said in
its suit that Intrade offered trading to U.S. customers on the
future prices of commodities such as gold and crude oil despite
a 2005 agreement not to offer trades on those and certain other
items.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.,
made no mention of the presidential election market.
Representatives for Intrade did not respond to requests for
comment on Monday.
'A NICE RIDE'
The company's statement encouraged U.S. customers to begin
shutting their accounts immediately, and it said the company
would waive fees to facilitate the process.
Commenters on Intrade's online forum expressed shock and
wondered whether the market would succeed without U.S.
customers. "Well, I guess it was a nice ride while it lasted,"
said one commenter.
The electronic exchange offers a wide array of subjects to
bet on, such as which film will win the Academy Award for Best
Picture or whether Syria President Bashar al-Assad will remain
in power into 2013.
Intrade is not supposed to accept or execute orders from
U.S. customers on subjects that fall within the CFTC's ban on
trading options off-exchange, but it did so from September 2007
through June 2012, the suit said.
"We will intervene in the 'prediction' markets, wherever
they may be based, when their U.S. activities violate the
Commodity Exchange Act or the CFTC's regulations," said David
Meister, director of the CFTC's enforcement division, in a
statement.
The suit further alleged that the company misled the CFTC by
submitting a form each year certifying that it limited trades to
eligible participants when it did not.
The commission notified Intrade's parent company, Trade
Exchange Network Ltd, of alleged violations of their 2005
agreement in March, but the company "has failed to cure, or
attempt to cure, its violations," the suit said.
The suit asks a federal judge to find Intrade in violation
of federal commodities law, issue an injunction against any
illegal conduct and fine the company.
Intrade has not been charged criminally with any wrongdoing.