WASHINGTON Oct 29 The U.S. Depository Trust &
Clearing Corporation dropped its case against the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission in a dispute about access to
potentially lucrative trading data, a court document showed on
Wednesday.
The DTCC and the derivatives regulator had agreed "to the
dismissal without prejudice of the remaining causes of action in
the Amended Complaint," the document said.
In March, a federal judge had dismissed three claims in
DTCC's lawsuit.
The DTCC sued the CFTC over the way it allowed rivals CME
Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange to gather
potentially lucrative swap trading data.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Bill Trott)