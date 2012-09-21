WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The chairman of the U.S.
derivatives regulator will testify before a European
parliamentary committee about global benchmark interest rates,
the agency said on Friday.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission chief Gary Gensler will
speak via video conference on Sept. 24 to the Economic and
Monetary Affairs committee.
The CFTC said Gensler will discuss rates including the
London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, which is at the center
of an international rate-rigging investigation. European and
U.S. regulators, including the CFTC, settled a case with
Barclays Plc over allegations that the British bank
manipulated the key benchmark.