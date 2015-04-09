WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. derivatives regulator has deferred a request by the London Metal Exchange to let U.S. customers trade on its electronic platform amid lingering concerns about backlogs in its aluminum warehouses in Detroit and other locations.

In a March 24 letter to the exchange operator seen by Reuters on Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said that while the LME "has made progress in reducing queues," the staff still feels that "more progress is needed, especially with respect to actual queue reduction in Detroit."

A representative for LME, which is owned by Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing Ltd could not be immediately reached outside of business hours in London on Thursday.

The letter marks a setback for the LME, which first filed its application to be registered as a "foreign board of trade" with the CFTC in 2012.

The CFTC has been scrutinizing warehousing issues over the past few years, after aluminum and other metals started to accumulate globally throughout LME's network.

The pile-ups have caused price premiums on some metals to surge, and clogged up the trading system.

End users who need to hedge the prices of metal for their business, such as Novelis Corp and the Coca-Cola Co have been complaining about the lengthy queues.

The concerns have also triggered interest in the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers have held hearings to explore whether banks should be allowed to operate in physical commodity markets.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also gearing up to tighten its rules, which previously had long allowed banks to build up substantial activities in physical commodities markets.

In the CFTC's letter to LME, the agency said it plans to continue to analyze LME's progress in completing various steps designed to reduce the length of the queue.

The CFTC's letter to the LME was reported earlier on Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)