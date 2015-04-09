(Adds LME declined to comment)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. derivatives
regulator has deferred a request by the London Metal Exchange to
let U.S. customers trade on its electronic platform amid
lingering concerns about backlogs in its aluminum warehouses in
Detroit and other locations.
In a March 24 letter to the exchange operator seen by
Reuters on Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
said that while the LME "has made progress in reducing queues,"
the staff still feels that "more progress is needed, especially
with respect to actual queue reduction in Detroit."
A representative for LME, which is owned by Hong Kong
Exchange and Clearing Ltd declined to comment on the
exchange's communications with regulators.
The letter marks a setback for the LME, which first filed
its application to be registered as a "foreign board of trade"
with the CFTC in 2012.
The CFTC has been scrutinizing warehousing issues over the
past few years, after aluminum and other metals started to
accumulate globally throughout LME's network.
The pile-ups have caused price premiums on some metals to
surge, and clogged up the trading system.
End users who need to hedge the prices of metal for their
business, such as Novelis Corp and the Coca-Cola Co
have been complaining about the lengthy queues.
The concerns have also triggered interest in the U.S.
Senate, where lawmakers have held hearings to explore whether
banks should be allowed to operate in physical commodity
markets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is also gearing up to tighten its
rules, which previously had long allowed banks to build up
substantial activities in physical commodities markets.
In the CFTC's letter to LME, the agency said it plans to
continue to analyze LME's progress in completing various steps
designed to reduce the length of the queue.
The CFTC's letter to the LME was reported earlier on
Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Luc Cohen
in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)