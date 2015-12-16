(Adds vote, commissioner comments)

By Lisa Lambert

WASHINGTON Dec 16 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Wednesday approved a final rule for safety margins on uncleared swaps, part of its efforts to drive down excessive risk-taking in the $710 trillion global market.

In a 2-1 vote, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission endorsed the rule for those swaps that are traded outside of clearing houses.

"While there are costs to this rule, they are justified in light of the potential risks that uncleared swaps can pose," said CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad, adding that it focuses "on those entities that create the greatest risks to our system through uncleared swaps: the large financial institutions with the greatest amount of swap activity."

The rule, part of the Dodd-Frank reform law passed in 2010, is intended to require adequate collateral for covering positions in deals and to create margin requirements high enough to curb firms' abilities to take on large risks.

But Commissioner Sharon Bowen, the dissenting vote, said it had shortcomings that could make financial markets less safe.

"We know, without rigorous requirements, it is possible that firms will make bad bets that will then throw the company's overall financial stability into question," she said. "Or could provoke a spill-over contagion panic."

Swaps, a form of derivatives, mushroomed before the financial crisis when they were lightly regulated. Since the 2007-09 credit meltdown most are routed through clearing houses, but some are so complex that they still will not be cleared.

Under the final rule, initial margin would need to be posted by both parties for all trades between dealers, major swaps participants and covered swaps entities - firms registered with the CFTC or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The collateral could include cash or sovereign or government-sponsored debt, as well as investment-grade debt such as corporate bonds.

For those swaps, only cash payments could serve as the variation, or daily, margin.

In swaps involving financial end users, such as a private fund, initial margin would be required only when there was more than $8 billion in exposure and debt instruments could be used as variation margin.

Massad said the CFTC's rule was very similar to margin rules written by five other agencies including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and international standards.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the most powerful Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement the CFTC had failed to mitigate financial risks that swaps pose to American taxpayers.

"Banks will continue to move their risky trades onto the books of their subsidiaries - which are insured with federal tax dollars - and the American people may have to bail them out if their trades go south." (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Dan Grebler, Bernard Orr)