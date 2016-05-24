Zika ebbing in Latin America but vigilance needed -WHO
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen
(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Tuesday instead of Wednesday)
WASHINGTON May 24 The U.S. derivatives regulator on Tuesday said it had adopted a final rule on margins for uncleared swaps that cross national boundaries, as it aims to shield the country from risks created when off-shore deals go sour.
Members of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted 2 to 1 on the rule, which applies to swaps that are traded outside of clearing houses and which is "closely aligned" with other existing cross-border margin requirements, it said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)
* Latin America reporting fewer Zika cases, no second wave seen
* Bioceres S.A says it does not intend at this time to pursue the contemplated public offering
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The top U.S. Senate Republican on tax policy raised questions on Wednesday about a border adjustment tax backed by Republicans in the House of Representatives, and suggested it could have difficulty passing the Senate as a part of a U.S. tax reform.