BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts BV qtrly net loss $24.6 mln vs $13.1 mln in prior year
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday said it had fined a unit of Bank of America Corp $1.2 million for failures to supervise processing of fees charged to its customers over a period of three years.
The CFTC, which oversees futures and swaps trading, said it had issued an order against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., simultaneously settling the charges. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor dramatically expanded a corruption probe into the country's political establishment on Tuesday, asking the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into politicians named in explosive plea bargain testimony.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.