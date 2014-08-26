WASHINGTON Aug 26 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday said it had fined a unit of Bank of America Corp $1.2 million for failures to supervise processing of fees charged to its customers over a period of three years.

The CFTC, which oversees futures and swaps trading, said it had issued an order against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., simultaneously settling the charges. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)