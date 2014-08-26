BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts BV qtrly net loss $24.6 mln vs $13.1 mln in prior year
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
(Adds detail from release)
WASHINGTON Aug 26 The U.S. futures regulator said on Tuesday it had fined a unit of Bank of America Corp $1.2 million for failures to supervise the processing of fees charged to its customers over a period of three years.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said it had simultaneously settled charges against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc., a New York firm that trades futures and swaps on behalf of clients.
The unit had accrued a total of more than $450,000 in excess fees from 196 clients, or 0.14 percent of all the fees it had paid to exchanges in the period from at least Jan. 1, 2010 to April 2013, the CFTC said.
It also found that the unit had not hired qualified personnel to oversee fees, did not provide complete procedures manuals to staff until at least April 2013, and did not provide meaningful training to employees.
The bank neither admitted nor denied the findings in the Order. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor dramatically expanded a corruption probe into the country's political establishment on Tuesday, asking the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into politicians named in explosive plea bargain testimony.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.