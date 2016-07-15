(Adds CFTC data, market background, table) NEW YORK, July 15 Hedge funds and money managers again raised their net long positions in COMEX silver futures and options to fresh record highs in the week to July 12, as spot prices hovered near two-year highs, data showed on Friday. As gold's safe-haven appeal waned, speculators cut their record bullish bets for the first time in five weeks and raised their net longs in copper, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed. For silver, it was also the fifth straight week of additions. FUTURES AND OPTS RIC Managed Net Change Swaps Net Change Producer Net Change Gold 0#3CFTC088691 271,529 -15,392 -209,973 -216,794 -147,389 -155,215 Silver 0#3CFTC084691 85,343 4,821} -49,858 -47,624 -53,213 -53,755 Copper 0#3CFTC085692 4,868 654 44,071 44,575 -28,267 -22,557 Other Net Change NonReport Net Change Open Interest Change Gold 0#3CFTC088691 57,739 -3,086 27,989 24,263 57,739 60,825 Silver 0#3CFTC084691 4,792 -2,248 12,936 13,817 4,792 7,040 Copper 0#3CFTC085692 57,739 -3,086 28,095 24,263 57,739 60,825 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)