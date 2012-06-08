June 8 - Money managers increased their net long position in gold by nearly
30 percent in the week to June 5, data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) showed, after last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data fueled
speculation of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus.
They boosted their net longs in gold by 21,101 to 98,426 lots and added
their net longs in silver by 1,637 to 6,549 contracts. The group increased their
net short position in copper by 6,418 to 13,175 contracts.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 98,426 21,101 -21,962 -19213 -136,405 -15,115
Silver 6,549 1,637 14,084 -1432 -34,707 -816
Copper -13,175 -6,418 44,119 -2577 -16,492 6,008
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 30,997 6,856 28,945 6,372 704,117 30,021
Silver 6,718 -289 7,357 901 160,849 3,616
Copper -3,462 1,419 -10,990 1,568 156,367 7,585
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 88,590 16,064 -14,284 -11,495 -141,838 -13,918
Silver 4,987 1,345 16,917 -1,035 -33,442 -1,156
Copper -13,175 -6,418 44,119 -2,577 -16,430 6,019
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 40,274 2,088 27,258 7261 423,941 3,950
Silver 4,807 -109 6,731 955 116,809 2,848
Copper -3,462 1,419 -11,052 1557 156,252 7,558
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
(Reporting By Frank Tang)