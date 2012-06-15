(Refile to add table with no changes in text)

June 15 Money managers increased their net long position in gold in the week to June 12, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed, after signs of the American economic recovery slowing fueled speculation of a new round of U.S. monetary stimulus.

They boosted their net longs in gold by 1,258 to 99,684 lots. The group also added their net longs in silver by 764 to 7,312 contracts, while it increased their net short position in copper by 171 to 13,346 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 99,684 1,258 -27,137 -5175 -134,044 2,361 Silver 7,312 763 14,154 70 -36,274 -1,567 Copper -13,346 -171 42,768 -1351 -18,367 -1,875

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 33,238 2,241 28,259 -686 695,294 -8,823 Silver 5,788 -930 9,020 1,663 166,586 5,737 Copper -1,612 1,850 -9,443 1,547 152,198 -4,169 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 87,873 -717 -19,598 -5,314 -139,192 2,646 Silver 5,742 755 16,849 -68 -34,768 -1,326 Copper -13,339 -164 42,768 -1,351 -18,305 -1,875

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 44,442 4,168 26,475 -783 412,244 -11,697 Silver 3,867 -940 8,310 1579 122,080 5,271 Copper -1,613 1,849 -9,511 1541 152,084 -4,168 =====================================================================

Additional CFTC data can be found at or or the CFTC website here (Reporting By Frank Tang)