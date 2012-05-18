May 18 Money managers in gold, silver and copper futures and options slashed their net long positions as investors continued to unwind bullish bets as prices fell to critical levels in the week to May 15, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.

Net gold longs were cut by 13,879 contract to 78,619, while the silver net long position was reduced by 466 to 6,693 contracts.

The copper net long was slashed by 10,623 contracts to 4,833 contracts. (Reporting By Frank Tang)