July 20 Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long position in U.S. gold futures and options in the week to July 17, as a rise in bullion prices prompted speculators to add bullish bets.

They raised their net longs in gold by 3,991 to 92,964 lots in the period, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)'s Commitments of Traders showed. The group decreased their net longs in silver by 967 to 4,831 contracts, while it cut its net short position in copper by 1,763 to 3,050 contracts. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 92,964 3,991 2,258 152 -155,016 -5,671 Silver 4,831 -968 16,303 -331 -32,826 -291 Copper -1,763 3,050 41,434 -1034 -24,739 -1,655

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 27,970 -1,838 31,824 3,367 681,387 8,111 Silver 4,008 -566 7,685 2,157 159,608 -2,638 Copper -6,524 -973 -8,408 611 138,148 3,999 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 81,356 1,069 -618 -1,417 -158,201 -4,636 Silver 4,458 -885 17,544 -700 -32,679 -328 Copper -1,763 3,051 41,434 -1,034 -24,741 -1,656

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 47,603 1,655 29,860 3329 431,317 1,463 Silver 3,198 -241 7,479 2154 121,819 -2,290 Copper -6,524 -973 -8,406 612 138,098 3,999 =====================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper

Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Bernard Orr