April 20 Money managers in gold futures and options increased
their net long positions in week ended April 17, as increases in the metal's
price attracted buying from momentum traders.
Speculators raised their bullish gold bets by 2,764 contract to 112,275
contracts. However, they cut their length in copper by 752 contracts to 2,203
contracts and silver by 1,515 contracts to 13,390, data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 112,275 2,764 -39,209 1829 -143,966 -4,864
Silver 13,390 -1,515 9,705 1 -39,891 266
Copper 2,203 -752 40,796 1653 -32,475 4,637
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 34,558 370 36,344 -98 640,395 -396
Silver 7,920 1,466 8,876 -217 161,656 8,514
Copper -974 1,606 -9,551 -7,146 159,263 10,632
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 107,576 3,346 -26,800 1,720 -149,291 -6,762
Silver 12,124 -1,518 12,532 -340 -39,029 229
Copper 2,203 -752 40,796 1,653 -32,418 4,641
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 34,429 2,006 34,086 -310 398,526 -5,463
Silver 6,283 1,739 8,090 -110 121,448 6,979
Copper -946 1,590 -9,635 -7132 159,119 10,651
=====================================================================
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by Alden Bentley)