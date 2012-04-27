April 27 Money managers in gold futures and options cut net long
positions in the week ended April 24, as the precious metal's price failed to
break out of a narrow range.
Speculators trimmed their bullish gold bets by 4,675 contracts to 107,600
contracts. They also cut their length in silver by 2,635 contracts to 10,756
contracts, but they raised copper length by 14 contracts to 2,217, data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed on Friday.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 107,600 -4,675 -38,179 1030 -135,674 8,292
Silver 10,756 -2,634 12,002 2297 -37,171 2,720
Copper 2,217 14 42,050 1254 -32,051 424
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 31,849 -2,709 34,405 -1,939 641,899 1,504
Silver 7,790 -130 6,623 -2,253 163,799 2,143
Copper 132 1,106 -12,347 -2,796 159,368 105
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 103,350 -4,226 -26,236 564 -141,001 8,290
Silver 9,714 -2,410 14,094 1,562 -36,447 2,582
Copper 2,190 -13 42,050 1,254 -31,992 426
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 31,644 -2,785 32,243 -1843 395,389 -3,137
Silver 6,757 474 5,882 -2208 122,325 877
Copper 132 1,078 -12,380 -2745 159,256 137
=====================================================================
(Reporting By Frank Tang; Editing by David Gregorio)