June 29 Money managers sharply cut their net long position in
gold futures and options, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) showed, as a lack of fresh monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve
prompted some bullion investors to lessen their bullish bets.
They slashed their net longs in gold by 20,485 to 84,161 lots in the week
ended June 26. The group also cut their net longs in silver by 4,603 to just
2,888 contracts, while it boosted its net short position in copper by 1,873 to
13,770 contracts.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 84,161 -20,485 -1,563 17739 -137,972 9,515
Silver 2,888 -4,602 18,394 2569 -32,008 4,303
Copper -13,770 -1,873 41,263 -1734 -14,205 4,939
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 31,595 -1,770 23,779 -4,999 656,194 -45,668
Silver 5,012 -480 5,715 -1,788 162,526 -5,117
Copper -3,075 -690 -10,213 -642 146,469 1,520
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 77,495 -15,656 -288 10,937 -143,872 8,594
Silver 2,414 -3,663 19,681 1,788 -31,692 3,155
Copper -13,769 -1,872 41,263 -1,734 -14,205 4,879
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 45,124 1,871 21,541 -5746 413,618 -4,874
Silver 3,808 -217 5,789 -1063 126,164 3,656
Copper -3,075 -690 -10,214 -583 146,442 1,597
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting By Frank Tang)