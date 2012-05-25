May 25 Money managers switched to a net short position for the first time since January and continued to cut their net length in silver and gold in the week to May 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Hedge funds and other speculators moved to a net short of 2,808 contracts from a net long of 4,833 the previous week.

They cut their net long in gold by 1,301 to 77,318 contracts and their net length in silver by 1,677 to 5,016 as investors continued to unwind bullish bets on continued weakness in the euro against the dollar.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 77,318 -1,301 -2,222 3939 -128,505 -3,714 Silver 5,016 -1,677 14,640 -256 -32,150 476 Copper -2,808 -7,641 45,788 1416 -23,803 5,986

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 29,677 4,472 23,731 -3,397 728,017 28,647 Silver 7,321 1,327 5,173 129 159,105 2,986 Copper -7,290 1,401 -11,887 -1,162 150,276 2,256 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 74,645 -5,453 82 8,410 -135,680 -5,091 Silver 4,119 -1,584 15,453 3 -30,675 683 Copper -2,808 -7,641 45,788 1,416 -23,756 5,991

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 40,506 6,462 20,447 -4328 435,706 13,615 Silver 6,678 907 4,425 -9 113,647 -561 Copper -7,290 1,401 -10,767 0 150,189 0 =====================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper

