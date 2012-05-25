May 25 Money managers switched to a net short position for the
first time since January and continued to cut their net length in silver and
gold in the week to May 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC).
Hedge funds and other speculators moved to a net short of 2,808 contracts
from a net long of 4,833 the previous week.
They cut their net long in gold by 1,301 to 77,318 contracts and their net
length in silver by 1,677 to 5,016 as investors continued to unwind bullish bets
on continued weakness in the euro against the dollar.
Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:
FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 77,318 -1,301 -2,222 3939 -128,505 -3,714
Silver 5,016 -1,677 14,640 -256 -32,150 476
Copper -2,808 -7,641 45,788 1416 -23,803 5,986
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 29,677 4,472 23,731 -3,397 728,017 28,647
Silver 7,321 1,327 5,173 129 159,105 2,986
Copper -7,290 1,401 -11,887 -1,162 150,276 2,256
=====================================================================
FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer
Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg
Gold 74,645 -5,453 82 8,410 -135,680 -5,091
Silver 4,119 -1,584 15,453 3 -30,675 683
Copper -2,808 -7,641 45,788 1,416 -23,756 5,991
Other NonReport Open
Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg
Gold 40,506 6,462 20,447 -4328 435,706 13,615
Silver 6,678 907 4,425 -9 113,647 -561
Copper -7,290 1,401 -10,767 0 150,189 0
=====================================================================
FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY
Gold
Silver
Copper
Additional CFTC data can be found at or
or the CFTC website here
(Reporting By Josephine Mason)