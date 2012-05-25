* Spec net longs in gold and silver lowest since 2008

* Silver net length down for 7th consecutive week

* Prices hit multi-month lows in week to May 22

* Graphic: here (Updating to add background throughout)

May 25 Money managers switched to a net short copper position for the first time since January and continued to cut their net length in silver and gold to 2008 lows in the week to May 22, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Speculators continued to exit metals and the euro and piled into the U.S. dollars and bonds, considered less risky, as the market fretted over the impact of a possible exit by Greece from the euro zone and the region's deepening debt crisis.

All three metals hit four-and-a-half months lows in the week, while the European single currency dropped to close to four-month lows against the dollar.

That selling is reflected in the move by hedge funds and other speculators to a net short position in copper of 2,808 contracts. They added over 6,000 short positions and cut just over 1,500 in long positions, the CFTC data shows. They had held a net long of 4,833 the previous week.

They lowered their net long in gold by another 1,301 to 77,318 contracts, setting a fresh multiyear low, in a week of frenetic trading and see-sawing prices.

This was third consecutive week that speculative investors unwound bullish bets and is their smallest net long position since early December 2008 -- the height of the global economic crisis when speculators bailed out of the markets.

Frenzied selling sent spot prices to December lows around $1,527 per ounce on May 16, wiping out bullion's year-to-date gains before prices recovered on technical buying.

Investors remain nervous about the strength of support around $1,520 an ounce in the face of any renewed weakness in the European single currency though.

Silver length also hit a new low, with money managers' net length dropping by 1,677 to 5,016, its lowest level since October 2008 and is the seventh consecutive fall. The industrial metal had an equally torrid week, also hitting December lows around $26.70 an ounce before recovering slightly.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 77,318 -1,301 -2,222 3939 -128,505 -3,714 Silver 5,016 -1,677 14,640 -256 -32,150 476 Copper -2,808 -7,641 45,788 1416 -23,803 5,986

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 29,677 4,472 23,731 -3,397 728,017 28,647 Silver 7,321 1,327 5,173 129 159,105 2,986 Copper -7,290 1,401 -11,887 -1,162 150,276 2,256 ===================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Gold 74,645 -5,453 82 8,410 -135,680 -5,091 Silver 4,119 -1,584 15,453 3 -30,675 683 Copper -2,808 -7,641 45,788 1,416 -23,756 5,991

Other NonReport Open

Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Gold 40,506 6,462 20,447 -4328 435,706 13,615 Silver 6,678 907 4,425 -9 113,647 -561 Copper -7,290 1,401 -10,767 0 150,189 0 =====================================================================

FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Gold Silver Copper

