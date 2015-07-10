NEW YORK, July 10 Hedge funds and money managers
bailed out of COMEX gold, silver and copper futures and options
at the fastest pace in at least a year in the week to July 7, at
the height of the commodities market's biggest rout in years,
data on Friday showed.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data revealed
the extent of the two-day exodus of cash that swept across
commodities, knocking copper prices to six-year lows, as China's
stock market dived.
Speculators hit gold the hardest even after Greece rejected
terms of a bailout for the stricken country's debt, cutting
their net long by 13,906 lots to 7,574 contracts.
That is the smallest net long since at least 2006 when
Reuters records started. On Tuesday, spot prices hit
near-four-month lows of $1,148 per ounce.
As copper prices sank their most in six months to their
lowest since 2009, hedge funds and money managers increased
their net short by some 3,734 contracts to 25,009, the highest
in two years.
Selling was equally aggressive in silver, with speculators
increasing their net short by 1,190 contracts to 10,329, the
highest in at least a year.
The data covered the shortened week due to the U.S.
Independence Day holiday a week ago.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason)