* Specs cut net length in gold, silver and copper

NEW YORK, Aug 12 Money managers scaled back their bullish bets in gold futures and options from last week's multi-year peak, even as bullion prices surged more than 7 percent to fresh records above $1,700 an ounce, data showed on Friday.

Managed money in COMEX gold declined to 218,574 lots in the reporting period, Reuters data showed. That was down by 35,079 lots from last week's 253,653-lot position, which was the biggest net long position in more than five years.

During the week covered by the data, the price of spot gold XAU= rallied over 7 percent to a then-record $1,778.29 an ounce, as investors sought a safe-haven in precious metals amid worries about European debt and a sluggish U.S. economy.

Speculators in copper sharply reduced their net length by more than 60 percent as pessimistic economic prospects overshadowed the metal's tighter supply/demand fundamentals.

They cut their net long position in copper futures and options by 16,711 lots to 10,634 lots during the week, the lowest level since early July as prices of the industrial metal plumbed 8-month lows.

Speculators also cut their exposure in silver futures and options by 6,869 lots to 21,250 contracts.