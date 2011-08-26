* Specs trim length in gold for third straight week

* Hold net short in copper for first time since Oct 2009

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Money managers trimmed their net length in gold futures and options for a third straight week, even as bullion prices shot up by another 7 percent to fresh records above $1,900 an ounce, data on Friday showed.

But the key speculative group showed some signs of doubt in the copper market, switching to a net short position in the industrial metal for the first time since October 2009.

Managed money in COMEX gold declined to 201,294 lots in the week ended Aug. 23, Reuters data showed. That was down by 17,110 lots from the prior week and a gradual unwind from the 253,653-lot position recorded in the week of Aug. 7, which marked the biggest net long position in more than five years.

During the week covered by the data, the price of spot gold XAU= rallied another 7 percent to a fresh record at $1,911.46 an ounce, as persistent worries about global economic growth burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.

As those growth concerns added fuel to gold's summer rally, it dented copper's demand outlook and forced hedge funds and other large speculators to turn net short by 332 lots. This was the first time the group held a net short position in the metal since the week of Oct. 11, 2009, when they were short 2,391 lots.

Speculators increased their exposure in silver futures and options by 6,437 lots to 29,764 contracts, which marked the highest level since the week of April 24. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)