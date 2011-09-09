* Specs up net length in gold, switch to long copper

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Money managers raised their bullish bets in gold futures and options for the first time in five weeks as the price of bullion extended its record-setting run, data showed on Friday.

The managed money net long in COMEX gold rose by 2,472 lots to 197,844 lots in the week up to Sept. 6, snapping a string of four weekly reductions in net length, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

During this latest week, the price of spot gold XAU= rallied 5 percent on its way to a fresh record at $1,920.30 an ounce, as the metal's safe-haven appeal grew amid a period of heightened worry about the euro zone's debt crisis.

In copper, the key speculator group switched to a net long position for the first time in three weeks as the industrial metal's stronger fundamentals attracted investors back into the market.

Speculators in copper switched to a net long position of 3,221 lots after adding 4,039 lots during the week.

In silver, speculators raised their net bullish exposure by 1,825 lots to 28,256 contracts. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Alden Bentley)