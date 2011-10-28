* Speculators up gold length as prices push above $1,700

* Trim bearish copper bets for 2nd straight week

(Adds details, graphic link)

NEW YORK, Oct 28 Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in gold futures and options to the highest in four weeks, as the price of bullion rose to a one-month high above $1,700 an ounce.

Managed money in COMEX gold added 11,157 lots to their net length in the week ended Oct. 25, upping their position to 138,846 lots -- the largest net long holding in four weeks, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) figures showed on Friday. [ID:nEMS4NWR4C]

During the week covered by the data, the price of spot gold rallied nearly $100 from a two-week low near $1,600 an ounce, as nervousness in front of the European Union summit to tackle the region's debt crisis restored the precious metal's safe haven status. [GOL/]

In copper, the key speculator group remained bearish, but trimmed those bearish bets for a second week in a row. Shorts were cut by 3,271 lots to 5,023 lots during the week.

In silver, speculators added 1,470 contracts to their net long positions, now at 12,106 lots, the CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; editing by Marguerita Choy)