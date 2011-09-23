* Specs trim length in gold as rally comes undone

* Switch to biggest net copper short since July 2009

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, scaled back their bullish bets in gold futures and options for the sixth time in seven weeks, as the price of bullion continued to unravel from its record.

Managed money in COMEX gold cut 25,445 lots from their net long in the week ended September 20, reducing their position to 160,322 lots, which marked the smallest long for the key speculator group since the week of February 20, 2011, when they held a position of 159,814 lots, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) figures showed on Friday. [ID:nEMS3U57WK]

During the week covered by the data, the price of spot gold XAU= shed more than 4 percent to a low at $1,761.94 an ounce -- its cheapest price since late August, as increased efforts to contain the European debt crisis diminished bullion's appeal as a safe haven.

Speculators in copper had switched as of Tuesday to their largest net short holding since July 2009, just as futures prices started collapsing <0#HG:> to the lowest in more than a year on fears of another global recession.

In a swing of 6,972 lots, the group turned from 300 contracts net long to a net short position of 6,672 lots, their largest bearish bet since the week of July 19, 2009, when they were short 7,719 lots.

Speculators also reduced some exposure in the silver futures and options market, trimming a net long by 3,510 lots to leave them with a net long position of 22,801, the CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alden Bentley)