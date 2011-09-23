* Specs trim length in gold as rally comes undone
* Switch to biggest net copper short since July 2009
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Money managers, including
hedge funds and other large speculators, scaled back their
bullish bets in gold futures and options for the sixth time in
seven weeks, as the price of bullion continued to unravel from
its record.
Managed money in COMEX gold cut 25,445 lots from their net
long in the week ended September 20, reducing their position to
160,322 lots, which marked the smallest long for the key
speculator group since the week of February 20, 2011, when they
held a position of 159,814 lots, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) figures showed on Friday. [ID:nEMS3U57WK]
During the week covered by the data, the price of spot gold
XAU= shed more than 4 percent to a low at $1,761.94 an ounce
-- its cheapest price since late August, as increased efforts
to contain the European debt crisis diminished bullion's appeal
as a safe haven.
Speculators in copper had switched as of Tuesday to their
largest net short holding since July 2009, just as futures
prices started collapsing <0#HG:> to the lowest in more than a
year on fears of another global recession.
In a swing of 6,972 lots, the group turned from 300
contracts net long to a net short position of 6,672 lots, their
largest bearish bet since the week of July 19, 2009, when they
were short 7,719 lots.
Speculators also reduced some exposure in the silver
futures and options market, trimming a net long by 3,510 lots
to leave them with a net long position of 22,801, the CFTC data
showed.
(Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Alden Bentley)