GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, dollar steady as Fed stands pat
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts after Fed statement, adds quote)
June 3 U.S. natural gas speculators switched to net long after last week switching to net short, betting prices will rise as production eases and demand picks up to absorb the record-high amount of fuel left in inventories after a mild winter. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added 10,192 contracts, changing their bets from a bearish 4,695 net shorts in the week to May 24 to a bullish 5,497 net longs in the week to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Oil rises as OPEC, Russia deliver on supply cuts (Recasts after Fed statement, adds quote)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday delayed a committee vote on President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency after the panel's Democrats boycotted the meeting, saying that nominee Scott Pruitt doubts the science of climate change.
* OPEC delivers 82 pct of pledged supply cut -Reuters survey (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)