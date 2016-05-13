GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar flat, stocks mixed as Trump's Iran, trade talk offsets data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
May 13 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted net long positions for the first week in three, betting prices will rise as production eases and demand picks up, absorbing some of the record amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bullish bets by 22,790 contracts to 38,520 in the week to May 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to European market close)
PARIS, Feb 2 French oil and gas major Total will post industry-leading 2016 earnings, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told France Info Radio on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 Senior U.S. congressional Republicans said on Thursday they would support new sanctions on Iran, and President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table" in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a ballistic missile.