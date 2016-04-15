April 15 U.S. natural gas speculators trimmed their bullish bets just one week after they switched their positions from net short to net long for the first time since 2014.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bullish bets by 1,096 contracts to 15,515 in the week to April 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)