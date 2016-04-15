UPDATE 9-Oil eases off 1-month peak as traders eye Cushing build, U.S. supply
* Saudi reportedly lobbies partners to extend cuts into 2nd half
April 15 U.S. natural gas speculators trimmed their bullish bets just one week after they switched their positions from net short to net long for the first time since 2014.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bullish bets by 1,096 contracts to 15,515 in the week to April 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.