GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges up, stocks stall as Trump's comments offset data
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market close, adds quotes, data)
June 24 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a fourth consecutive week, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet rising air conditioning use during an unusually hot start to the summer. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 12,388 contracts to 94,209 in the week to June 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)
* European shares drop as Deutsche Bank disappoints (Updates to U.S. market close, adds quotes, data)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 Argentina's government expects foreign direct investment to double in 2017 from 2016, Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne said on Thursday, citing inflows from public auctions for renewable and non-renewable energy projects.
LONDON, Feb 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The majority of the world's mangroves are managed by government agencies that are too poorly equipped to protect them, according to a global review of the forests known for their effectiveness in absorbing carbon.