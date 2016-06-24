June 24 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a fourth consecutive week, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet rising air conditioning use during an unusually hot start to the summer. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 12,388 contracts to 94,209 in the week to June 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown)