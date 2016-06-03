(New throughout, adds price background)
June 3 U.S. natural gas speculators switched to
net long positions this week, betting prices will rise as
production eases and demand picks up to absorb the record-high
amount of fuel left in inventories after a mild winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added 10,192
contracts, changing their bets from a bearish 4,695 net shorts
in the week to May 24 to a bullish 5,497 net longs in the week
to May 31, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
The market was net short for the week ending May 24, net
long for seven weeks from April 5-May 17, and net short for 66
weeks from December 2014-March 2016. That 66-week period was the
longest bearish streak on record, according to Reuters data
going back to 2010.
Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.10 per mmBtu during the
four trading days ended May 31 versus $2.03 during the
five-trading days ended May 24. There were only four trading
days during the week ended May 31 due to the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday.
The relatively mild winter left gas stockpiles at record
highs, so analysts said they expect prices to remain low, to
encourage producers to cut back and entice generators to burn
more gas as the market looks to avoid filling storage caverns to
their maximum capacity.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $1.95 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.64. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to
rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet
forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$3.01.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alan Crosby and David
Gregorio)