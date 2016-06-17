June 17 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted
their net longs for a third consecutive week, betting prices
will rise as production eases and power demand picks up to
absorb some of the record high amount of fuel left in
inventories after a warm winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to
their bullish bets by 27,431 contracts to 81,821 in the week to
June 14, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.57 per mmBtu during the
five trading days ended June 14 versus $2.42 during the five
trading days ended June 7.
To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity
after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts
said prices will likely remain low this year to pressure
producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn
more gas instead of coal.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $1.99 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.77. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to
rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet
forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$3.05.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Additional reporting by Jessica
Resnick-Ault; Editing by James Dalgleish)