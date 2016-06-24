(Adds benchmark and gas prices) June 24 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a fourth consecutive week, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet rising air-conditioning use during an unusually hot start to the summer. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their bullish bets by 12,388 contracts to 94,209 in the week to June 21, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. That was the highest net long position since November 2014; in the 66 weeks to March 2016 that followed, the market was net short. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.66 per mmBtu during the five trading days ended June 21 versus $2.57 during the five trading days ended June 14. For storage caverns not to be filled to maximum capacity after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts said, prices would have to remain relatively low to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn gas instead of coal. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $2.02 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 are fetching $2.83. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.10. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Tom Brown and Steve Orlofsky)