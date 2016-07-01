(Adds gas prices history, milestone) July 1 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for a fifth consecutive week, betting prices will continue to rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet air conditioning use during an unusually hot start to the summer. The increase came despite the surprise "Brexit" vote by Britain on June 23 to leave the European Union, which rattled stock markets around the world and beat down energy prices. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to bullish bets by 12,095 contracts to 106,304 in the week to June 28, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. That is the highest net long position since September 2014 after speculators were net short for 66 weeks in a row from December 2014 through March 2016. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.73 per mmBtu during the five trading days ended June 28 versus $2.66 during the five trading days ended June 21. To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts forecast prices would remain low this year to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $2.05 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $3.04. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.18. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)