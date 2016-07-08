(Adds gas prices) July 8 U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net long positions after five weeks of gains, betting prices will decline in the future to encourage power generators to keep burning record amounts of gas instead of coal. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced their bearish bets by 6,362 contracts to 99,942 in the week to July 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.88 per million British thermal units during the four trading days ended July 5 compared with $2.73 during the five trading days ended June 28. There were only four trading days during the week ended July 5 due to the U.S. Fourth of July Independence Day holiday weekend. To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts forecast prices would remain relatively low this year to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $2.07 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.94. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999. Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.18. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Marguerita Choy)