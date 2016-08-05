(Adds natural gas prices, background)
Aug 5 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their
net longs for the first week in three, betting prices will rise
as production eases and power demand remains high to meet air
conditioning use during a hotter-than-normal summer.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to
their bullish bets by 25,904 contracts to 114,842 in the week to
Aug. 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
That was the biggest net long position since September 2014
after speculative positions were net short for 66 weeks from
Dec. 2014 to March 2016.
Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.79 per million British
thermal units during the five trading days ended Aug. 2 versus
$2.72 during the five trading days ended July 26.
To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity
after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts
forecast prices would remain relatively low this year to
pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators
to burn more gas instead of coal.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $2.17 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.93. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, they expect gas prices in 2017 to
rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output to meet
forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$3.14.
