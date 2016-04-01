(Adds benchmarks, natural gas prices) April 1 U.S. natural gas speculators cut their net short positions in the latest week to the smallest level since December 2014 when the market was net long as traders shrug off record end-of-season inventories during a recent short covering rally. Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets decreased their bearish bets by 33,832 contracts to 1,800 in the week to March 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. It was the third straight weekly reduction in net shorts by the speculators. Shorts are bets that prices will fall and longs are wagers that prices will rise. The net position squares off the two. Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $1.84 per million British thermal units during the four trading days ended March 29, compared with $1.88 during the five trading days to March 22. There were only four trading days during the week ended March 29 due to the Good Friday holiday on March 25. With inventories expected to be at record highs going into the April-October summer injection season, analysts said prices would have to remain low for the rest of 2016 to prevent stockpiles from hitting storage limits at the end of October. Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have averaged $1.96 so far this year, while futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.25. That compares with an average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest level since 1999. Analysts expect those low prices to pressure producers to reduce output and encourage the power sector to keep burning record amounts of gas instead of coal to generate electricity. Looking forward, analysts said they expect gas prices in 2017 to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand. Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $2.76. Hedge funds have been bearish on gas since the end of 2014 as drillers, especially shale drillers, continue to pull near record amounts of the fuel out of the ground. In November, net shorts held by speculators reached a five-year high of 166,165 contracts on forecasts for light heating demand this winter due to the warming effect of the El Niño weather pattern. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Leslie Adler)