April 8 U.S. natural gas speculators switched
their positions from net short to net long for the first time
since December 2014 as the market focuses on higher prices
related to a brief increase in heating demand during a lingering
cold spell in April.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets changed
their bets from bearish to bullish by adding 18,412 long
contracts to become net long 16,611 contracts in the week to
April 5, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday. That was the fourth weekly increase in longs (or
decrease in shorts) in a row.
In the previous week ended March 29, the speculative
position was net short by 1,801 contracts.
"Speculators were bearish for a long while, but a lot of
those shorts expired with the end of winter," said Kent
Bayazitoglu, director of market analytics at energy consulting
firm Gelber & Associates in Houston, explaining that many firms
use the March contracts as a proxy for the winter and April as a
proxy for the spring/summer period.
Net shorts held by speculators reached a five-year high of
166,165 contracts in November after the market realized heating
demand would likely be low this winter due to the warming effect
of the El Niño weather pattern.
"Now we start off with a clean slate and will likely see
more long trades since the market expects prices to rise in the
future," Bayazitoglu said.
Gas futures have increased in four of the past five
weeks in a technically driven, short-covering rally on forecasts
for unseasonably cool weather in April.
Prices this week hit an eight-week high over $2 per million
British thermal units.
Despite the recent price rally, analysts noted prices would
likely have to remain low for the rest of 2016, but not
necessarily as low as in recent weeks to prevent stockpiles from
hitting storage limits at the end of October.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $1.96 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.30. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest level since 1999.
Looking ahead, analysts said they expect gas prices in 2017
to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output to meet
forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$2.81.
