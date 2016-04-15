(Adds natural gas prices)
April 15 U.S. natural gas speculators trimmed
their bullish bets just one week after they switched their
positions from net short to net long for the first time since
2014.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets reduced
their bullish bets by 1,096 contracts to 15,515 in the week to
April 12, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
Even though U.S. gas futures hit their highest in two
months over $2 per million British thermal units this week, the
front-month ended down about 4 percent this week.
Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $1.97 per mmBtu during the
five trading days ended April 12, the same as the prior week.
To prevent stockpiles from hitting peak capacity levels at
the end of the April-October injection season after utilities
left record amounts of fuel in storage following the warm
winter, analysts said prices will have to remain low this year
to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power
generators to burn more gas instead of coal.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $1.96 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.25. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, that they expect gas prices in 2017
to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to
meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$2.80.
Hedge funds had been bearish on gas from the end of 2014
until the week ended April 5 as shale drillers last year
produced record amounts of gas.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)