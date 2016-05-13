(Adds natural gas prices)
May 13 U.S. natural gas speculators boosted net
long positions for the first week in three, betting prices will
rise as production eases and demand picks up, absorbing some of
the record amount of fuel left in inventories after a warm
winter.
Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased
their bullish bets by 22,790 contracts to 38,520 in the week to
May 10, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on
Friday.
That is the highest levels for total net longs since
speculators' positions turned net long at the start of April.
Before April, speculative positions were net short for 66
weeks in a row from December 2014 through the end of March 2016,
the longest bearish streak on record, according to Reuters data
going back to 2010.
Gas futures on the NYMEX averaged $2.11 per mmBtu during the
five trading days ended May 10 versus $2.08 during the five
trading days ended May 3.
To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity
after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts
said prices will have to remain relatively low this year to
pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators
to burn more gas instead of coal.
Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX have
averaged $1.95 so far this year, while futures for the balance
of 2016 were fetching $2.43. That compares with an
average of $2.61 in 2015, the lowest since 1999.
Analysts said, however, that they expect gas prices in 2017
to rise enough to encourage drillers to boost output again to
meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas
exports and industrial demand.
Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around
$2.91.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Chizu Nomiyama)