WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee approved the nomination of Timothy Massad as the next chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and two other commissioners for the agency overseeing swaps and futures markets.

The next step for the three nominees is for the full Senate to confirm them in their new jobs, after which President Barack Obama can swear them in. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)